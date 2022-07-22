North Carolina police officers shoot, kill man who took kids

Authorities say an officer was responding to a reported kidnapping from a day care shot and killed the suspect as he struck an officer with a car.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A North Carolina police officer responding to a reported kidnapping from a day care shot and killed the suspect as he struck an officer with a car, authorities said.

The city of Gastonia said police responded to a kidnapping call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after a man picked up two children without permission and drove off. Police found the children inside a home and located the suspect with the help of a vehicle description, according to a police spokesman.

Surveillance video from a neighbor shows the man running from officers, toward a car, WSOC-TV reports. Shots are heard on the video as the car backs into an officer, then speeds away.

WSOC said the car crashed into several cars parked on the street and that officers rushed to the car to give first aid to the man.

Police identified the man as Jason Lipscomb, 21, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and Gastonia police are looking into the shooting. The officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave, according to a news release.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.