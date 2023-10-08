How to avoid being scammed by fake contractors

The Better Business Bureau warns homeowners to do their research before picking a contractor to repair their roofs.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Cleanup efforts are continuing in Mooresville after a tornado wreaked havoc on neighborhoods Monday.

Across the Carolinas, there are hundreds of property damage reports after trees crashed into houses and cars during severe storms. WCNC Charlotte visited a neighborhood on Hideaway Lane in Mooresville Thursday where cables are still in the street and entire trees look like they were snapped in half.

Neighbors have been working together for days to chop wood and clean up Monday’s mess.

"We’ve been having a chainsaw party since Monday afternoon," Sonny Morton said Thursday.

Morton’s gutters and deck took a beating during the storm but he considers himself lucky.

"Other than minor damage, we really came out okay," Morton said.

His neighbors had more visible damage to their properties including tarps over their roofs, a bent basketball hoop, and side mirrors dangling from cars.

Insurance Institute for Business Home & Safety recommends the first step homeowners should take when dealing with damage is to call their insurance. Plus, if a homeowner has roof damage, getting it sealed immediately to prevent water from getting inside is paramount.

As Morton and his neighbors deal with debris and property damage, tree service companies have been driving up and down the street.

"We've seen plenty of people go by actually," Morton said.

Unfortunately, when people are vulnerable and looking for help, that’s when scammers may try to take advantage. The Better Business Bureau is sharing tips for homeowners to make sure the services and contractors they work with are reputable.

Tom Bartholomy with the Better Business Bureau told WCNC Charlotte if someone is using a contractor, it’s best if they’re a local business.

"You need to be careful anytime anybody just shows up at your door," Bartholomy warned.

He said after big storms, out-of-town scammers often show up to hard-hit areas to offer fake services, take money, and then vanish.

Bartholomy said to ensure contractors are legitimate, "ask for identification... See if they're from around here. Check the license plate on their vehicle. Get a company name and say, 'Excuse me for a minute, I'm gonna go do a BBB search on you.'"

Bartholomy said any contractor spooked by a BBB search is likely not reputable. He also suggested never paying in cash or giving a check as a deposit.

Morton said no one has knocked on his door offering services because he has the manpower and rented equipment to do the work himself. He said his community's support has been the silver lining during this storm.

"I’m sore but I feel really good about the neighborhood, I’ve just got such great neighbors," Morton said.

If looking into contractors, it’s important to make sure they’re licensed and insured. Homeowners insurance companies can help recommend reputable services.