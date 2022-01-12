Raleigh mass shooting: Police share bodycam footage

Police tracked the 15-year-old suspect to a shed in the woods. The body cameras were rolling as officers surrounded him.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — A new video was released of the moments Raleigh police officers surrounded the teen suspect they believed shot and killed five people.

Body camera footage from the day of the mass shooting back in October was just released Thursday.

Investigators said the violence started when the suspect killed his brother, then fired shots at his neighbors along a greenway trail in the Hedingham community.

One of those five victims was off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, on his way to work.

Body cameras were rolling as police tracked the 15-year-old suspect to a shed in the woods.

WFMY News 2 would like to warn you that some portions of the video are hard to watch.

In the video, you could see officers securing a perimeter around where they believed the shooter was at the time.

It showed the moments an officer was shot and then dozens of gunshots were fired.

Officer Casey Clark was shot in the knee. His fellow officers quickly put a tourniquet on him and pulled him to safety. He was treated and released the night of the shooting.

There is no new information on the shooter or his motive. He is currently in custody.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.