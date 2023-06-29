Buc-ee's could be making its way to North Carolina

The Texas-based mega convenience store could be coming to Mebane soon.

MEBANE, N.C. — Buc-ee's could be making its way to a city in North Carolina!

According to the city of Mebane, the potential location for the store would be near Interstate 85/40 in Mebane on 1447 Trollingwood-Hawfields Road.

This stretch of land connects the Burlington/Graham area and Orange County, being just a little over 20 miles outside Greensboro.

The city received an application from the Texas-based store inquiring about rezoning their properties identified by Alamance County Parcels.

In 2021, a Buc-ee's location was coming to Orange County, but it never happened after the store withdrew its application. Buc-ee's sent a letter to the Orange County Planning Department stating that the area is "just not a good fit," according to our CBS affiliate, WNCN.

Buc-ee's was considering a 104-acre development known as Efland Station, adding 120 gas pumps, 64,000 square feet of retail space, and add up to 200 jobs that pay a minimum of $15 an hour.

Mebane officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) are currently reviewing a preliminary site plan and traffic impact analysis. Once those are completed; it will move on to the Mebane Planning Board.

The Mebane Planning Board will consider the two requests and make recommendations to the Mebane City Council.

Public hearings will be scheduled before the City Council, and they will make a decision to approve or deny the requests.

