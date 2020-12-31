Court: NC domestic violence order rule harms LGBT people

The ruling stemmed from a Wake County case in 2018 involving two women.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A North Carolina appeals court says domestic violence protection orders issued by judges must be granted to someone trying to stay apart from a same-sex dating partner, just like in opposite-sex relationships.

A divided Court of Appeals on Thursday declared as unconstitutional current law expressly limiting such restraining orders upon dating couples to those of the opposite sex.

The ruling stemmed from a Wake County case in 2018 involving two women.