Court opens door to voiding NC Voter ID amendment

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s Supreme Court opened the door Friday to nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018.

The court's 4-3 majority said lawmakers who put it on the ballot were elected from districts tainted by illegal racial bias.

However, since nullifying a voter approved amendment is a serious move, it wants a trial judge to gather more evidence first.

It's a victory for the state NAACP, which said it shows that “rigging elections by trampling on the rights of Black voters has consequences.” Republican state House Speaker Tim Moore calls it “blatant judicial activism.”