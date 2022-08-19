x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

Court opens door to voiding NC Voter ID amendment

The court's 4-3 majority said lawmakers who put it on the ballot were elected from districts tainted by illegal racial bias.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s Supreme Court opened the door Friday to nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018. 

The court's 4-3 majority said lawmakers who put it on the ballot were elected from districts tainted by illegal racial bias. 

However, since nullifying a voter approved amendment is a serious move, it wants a trial judge to gather more evidence first.

It's a victory for the state NAACP, which said it shows that “rigging elections by trampling on the rights of Black voters has consequences.” Republican state House Speaker Tim Moore calls it “blatant judicial activism.”

OTHER TRENDING STORIES 

RELATED: Unaffiliated voters sue North Carolina lawmakers for seat on Board of Elections

RELATED: Certain NC felons can now vote while serving sentence

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Abortion illegal after 20 weeks in North Carolina, but less strict than surrounding states

Before You Leave, Check This Out