LOWGAP, N.C. — Firefighters are battling a fire in Lowgap Sunday.

Crews are on the scene of a fire almost 115 to 130 acres.

According to Skull Camp Fire & Rescue, the fire is 25% contained. Officials said firefighters are being challenged with strong winds and low humidity.

