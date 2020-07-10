Duke participates in monoclonal antibody trial, treatment similar to President Trump's

A clinical trial at Duke Health is testing a monoclonal antibody treatment similar to the one President Donald Trump received while battling COVID-19.

DURHAM, N.C. — President Donald Trump's doctors say he no longer has symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 days ago. While at Walter Reed Medical Center, the president reportedly received an experimental treatment called monoclonal antibodies. He's one of ten people who has received the treatment under a compassionate use exemption.

Hundreds, however, have received the treatment through clinical trials. One is happening at Duke Health campuses. One of the researchers, Dr. Emily Ko, said the one-time IV infusion of antibodies helps a patient's body fight off the virus.

"Antibodies are proteins that your body makes and I like to describe them to patients as little soldiers that go around and neutralize the virus," Dr. Ko said. "So early on, the company started looking for the best antibodies, the best little soldier, and then it multiplied, it replicated, and made it into a high dose of what we call a super soldier concentrated antibodies that go around the body and and neutralize the virus."

Right now nearly 60 people have participated in Duke's trial. Patients have to be in the hospital for COVID-19, show symptoms and be within twelve days of testing positive. Duke hopes to have 1,000 to 2,000 participants so they can really get a good idea of how people react to the treatment.

"Overall we’ve had a really good experience," Dr. Ko said. "We’ve given it to very elderly patients and very young patients. We’ve had some what we described as kind of mild reactions where people have a little bit of flushing and we slow the infusion down or hold it, but we really haven’t had any problems with side effects or other issues."

One of the things Dr. Ko said is good about the trial is virtually all patients, regardless of kidney function or other possible complications, can get the monoclonal antibodies unlike another experimental drug, Remdesivir, that's being used to treat coronavirus patients.

While there is no approved treatment for COVID-19, this trial could lead to one pending FDA approval. Dr. Ko said it's possible the antibody treatment could receive emergency use authorization from the agency.

Antibodies are not a new treatment. Dr. Ko said they've been used to treat Ebola, SARS and even the Swine Flu.

"It comes from this old treatment called convalescent plasma where they basically take blood from people who have recovered from an infection usually a viral infection," Dr. Ko said.

Unlike convalescent plasma, monoclonal antibodies can be mass produced, they're more concentrated and the treatment doesn't rely on people to donate plasma.

Dr. Ko said patients in the trial don't know whether or not they receive the antibodies or the placebo but the experimental treatment is offering them some hope.