State

FBI announces $25K reward in North Carolina substation shooting

Investigators are looking for the person(s) responsible for a substation shooting that happened in Maysville in November 2022.

MAYSVILLE, N.C. — The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information on the person(s) responsible for a substation shooting in North Carolina.

Investigators said suspects fired multiple shots into the Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative Substation in Maysville on November 11, 2022.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 448-0035. You can also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

