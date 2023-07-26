Amia Shada Wingo, 29, left to have dinner with a friend on East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia, police said.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman they said has been missing since July 6.

Amia Shada Wingo, 29, left to have dinner with a friend at 904 East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia, police said.

Wingo is described as a black woman with brown eyes and black hair, standing at five feer, nine inches and weighing 125 pounds. No clothing description was provided by police.

Officers said they do not believe Wingo is in danger at this time. Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Wingo is asked to contact police.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

