The Cairo Police Department and GBI are investigating his death.

CAIRO, Ga. — A south Georgia officer died while on duty Saturday afternoon while serving the community, according to his department. He was 23.

Master Patrol Officer Clarence "CJ" Williams suffered a medical emergency while running after a suspect who had multiple warrants out for his arrest, including possession of cocaine and obstruction, police said.

Williams joined the Cairo Police Department in 2020 and was a beloved member of the agency, Cairo PD said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"[He] quickly gained the respect and love of all that met him," the department said.

Loved ones of Williams said he died "doing what he was born to do."