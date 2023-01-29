CAIRO, Ga. — A south Georgia officer died while on duty Saturday afternoon while serving the community, according to his department. He was 23.
Master Patrol Officer Clarence "CJ" Williams suffered a medical emergency while running after a suspect who had multiple warrants out for his arrest, including possession of cocaine and obstruction, police said.
Williams joined the Cairo Police Department in 2020 and was a beloved member of the agency, Cairo PD said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
"[He] quickly gained the respect and love of all that met him," the department said.
Loved ones of Williams said he died "doing what he was born to do."
The department asks that you keep his family in your thoughts during the difficult time.