Gov. Cooper orders flags to be flown at half staff to honor former Sen. Bob Dole

Gov. Roy Cooper is calling for all U.S. and N.C. flags at state facilities to be lowered to half staff immediately until sunset, Dec. 9. in honor of former U.S. Senator Bob Dole.

Former Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole, 98, died Sunday morning. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday on Twitter.

Dole announced in February 2021 that he had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Before his tenure as senator, Dole served in the Army, where he enlisted in 1942. He received the Purple Heart twice and two Bronze Stars with an oak leaf cluster for his service in World War II.

An advocate for our nation's veterans, Dole also served as national chairman of the World War II Memorial Campaign, helping raise millions to construct the first memorial dedicated to all World War II veterans.

As a former member of the Republican party, Dole represented Kansas in the U.S. Senate from 1969 to 1996. During his 27 years as a senator, Dole served two stints as the senate majority leader. He shaped tax policy, foreign policy, farm and nutrition programs, and rights for the disabled, enshrining protections against discrimination in employment, education, and public services in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

