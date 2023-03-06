Governor Cooper to give State of the State Address

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to highlight his legislative agenda, which includes Medicaid expansion and growing North Carolina's economy at 7 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is set to deliver his fourth and final State of the State Address Monday night.

The General Assembly invited the Democratic governor to speak to a joint meeting of the House and Senate on Monday night in Raleigh.

The State of the State address happens every two years, and this will be Cooper's fourth since taking office in 2017. The state constitution bars him from seeking reelection in 2024, making it his final State of the State.

Cooper is likely to highlight his legislative agenda. Republican legislative leaders announced last week that they had succeeded in one of Cooper's long-sought goals — an agreement on expanding Medicaid coverage to hundreds of thousands of low-income adults.

The speech will include an emphasis on transformational investments the state has made in child care, workforce development, and broadband and clean water infrastructure. In his remarks, he will also focus on investing in our workforce, which is the bedrock of North Carolina’s economy, growing the clean energy economy, supporting safe, healthy communities, and more.

Lieutenant Governor and Greensboro native Mark Robinson will give the republican response, immediately after.

WFMY News 2 will stream the address on our mobile app and the WFMY+ app on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It today!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.