North Carolina price gouging law in effect | Here's how you can report it

As an arctic blast is headed for North Carolina, Attorney General Josh Stein announced North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect.

RALEIGH, N.C. — After Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina, Attorney General Josh Stein announced the state's price gouging law is in full effect.

Please report any and all potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint on this website.

“As families across North Carolina prepare for below-freezing temperatures this weekend, please remember that North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Scammers and businesses can’t use this opportunity to unnecessarily raise costs for North Carolinians. If you see price gouging, please report it to my office.”

How it works

In North Carolina, the price gouging statute goes into effect when the governor or the legislature declares a state of emergency. Sometimes, businesses and industries that are heavily affected by the incident that caused the state of emergency have a reasonable need to increase prices in order to resupply, but they should disclose these increases so people can make informed purchasing decisions. Businesses cannot unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from a state of emergency.

Attorney General Stein is prepared to take action against any person or business engaging in price gouging.

Since 2018, Attorney General Stein has brought 11 lawsuits against 27 defendants under North Carolina’s price gouging statute. He has obtained 14 judgments or settlements totaling $1,080,000 against 25 defendants, including a $274,000 settlement that was the largest price-gouging settlement in the department’s history.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.