'He simply made his choice': Son of suspect accused of shooting first responders reacts to deadly incident

The son of a man who allegedly shot three first responders called to a house fire says his father was dealing with depression before the deadly incident.

ROCKWELL, N.C. — Three first responders are recovering after they were shot while responding to a house fire in Rowan County early Friday morning, investigators said.

Rowan County officials responded to a 911 call for a house fire with a person inside on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell a little before 1 a.m. on Dec. 2. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw a mobile home up in flames and were told a person was at the back of the home.

As firefighters were going to the back of the house, they found 45-year-old Ronald Wayne Green, who was armed. Green began shooting at firefighters, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office alleges. Responding officers returned fire at Green, with one of the deputies shooting and killing the suspect. One of the officers was shot in the face and another was shot in the hand. Both officers are expected to be OK, as is a firefighter who was shot during the incident.

Green's son, whose name is also Ron, told WCNC Charlotte his father had been facing some mental health problems recently. He said he was next door with his mother when he heard the house was on fire.

"He was going through some depression. That's really all I know," Ron said. "I heard my mom say it was on fire, so I ran next door to try to get him. He didn't want to go. He simply made his choice."

Why the suspect, who still hasn't been identified by police, shot at first responders is unclear.

"He might've just felt that he simply was too far gone already," Ron said. "So he decided it was a good time to go."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.

