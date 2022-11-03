Judge orders NC to provide more at-home care to people living wih disabilities

Judge Baddour said at least 3,000 people must be diverted or shifted to community-based programs by 2031.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s health agency is weighing whether to challenge a judge’s order demanding the state ramp up services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities so more can live outside of institutions.

Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour this week directed the state Department of Health and Human Services to take action.

Baddour said at least 3,000 people must be diverted or shifted to community-based programs by 2031 and that a waiting list for a special Medicaid program is eliminated by 2032.