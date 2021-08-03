Man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The National Park Service says a North Carolina man has been killed in a motorcycle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
News outlets report a statement from the National Park Service says 39-year-old Shawn Emory of Weaverville died on July 31. According to the park service, a preliminary investigation shows Emory was heading south in an uphill curve when he lost control of the motorcycle, which struck the guard rail. Emory was thrown from the motorcycle.
Emory's death was the second on the parkway in less than a week and the sixth in 2021.