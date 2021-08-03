Man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The National Park Service says a North Carolina man has been killed in a motorcycle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

News outlets report a statement from the National Park Service says 39-year-old Shawn Emory of Weaverville died on July 31. According to the park service, a preliminary investigation shows Emory was heading south in an uphill curve when he lost control of the motorcycle, which struck the guard rail. Emory was thrown from the motorcycle.