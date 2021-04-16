NC Emergency Management director announces retirement

Mike Sprayberry played a major role on North Carolina's coronavirus task force in 2020.

RALEIGH, N.C. — One of North Carolina's key coronavirus task force members announced his plans to retire Friday.

Mike Sprayberry held the State Emergency Management and Office of Recovery & Resiliency Executive Director role. He gave regular updates on the state's response to the pandemic in the last year as the state’s longest-serving emergency management director.

Sprayberry was in charge of making sure the state is prepared for hazardous events like hurricanes or the COVID-19 pandemic. During his tenure as director, he successfully led the State Emergency Response Team in its response and recovery efforts for 19 state declared disasters and 11 federally-declared disasters.

"Director Sprayberry has worked to make our state more resilient and prepared than ever to withstand future storms and emergencies and overcome challenges. He has set a high bar, leading North Carolina Emergency Management with his daily refrain of ‘One team, one mission, one family,’ and I deeply appreciate his service," Gov. Roy Cooper said.

"It’s now time to enter the next phase of my life with my family who has provided me with such great love and support,” Sprayberry said. “I have enjoyed working alongside outstanding professionals, including both the agencies I have had the privilege of leading as well as our local, state, federal, volunteer and private sector partners. They are responsible for our successes and I am so thankful for all of them. I am especially appreciative of our local county partners who have always been there for us. Our motto remains to always ask ourselves each day, “What have you done for the counties today?”

Sprayberry notably headed the state's response to Hurricane Florence in 2018.