1 dead after Trooper-involved shooting and crash in Stanly Co., SHP says

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were on the scene of a crash when a 22-year-old was shot and killed after shooting at law enforcement.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A person was killed on the scene of a crash on NC-73 after shooting at responding law enforcement officers early Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they were on the scene of a crash on NC-73 where a vehicle was in a ditch near Albemarle in Stanly County. As they arrived at the scene, troopers noticed a suspected driver in the wreck had a gun on his waist.

State Highway Patrol said they called for backup and a Stanly County deputy arrived shortly after. They said the trooper and deputy attempted to take the suspect into custody before they took off running from the crash site.

Troopers said 22-year-old Ghassan Radwan Baba fired multiple gunshots at law enforcement. Authorities said they fired back and hit Baba.

That's when they performed life-saving procedures until EMS arrived.

Baba did not survive, according to troopers.

The involved trooper and deputy were not injured.

In accordance with agency protocol in any trooper-involved shooting. Trooper McCormick, a 4-year veteran, has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has been asked to conduct an independent investigation.

Further inquiries into this incident should be directed to the SBI due to their separate ongoing investigation.

