AMBER ALERT: Missing teenage girl from Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. 

Aniha Hooper, 16, was last seen around 2 a.m. Friday morning at a bus stop near Angier Avenue and Hoover Road, according to Durham police. 

Hooper stands approximately 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. 

She was last seen wearing a blonde hair bonnet, white and orange basketball-type jersey, and gray shorts. 

According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, three men wearing black masks may have picked her up in a blue truck. 

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 560-4427, or call 911. 

