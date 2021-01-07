NC executive order allows college athletes to earn compensation for name, image, likeness

After the U.S. Supreme Court sided with former athletes in a hearing against the NCAA, several states enacted laws to compensate college athletes.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Friday that allows college student-athletes to earn compensation or endorsements for use of their name, image and likeness.

“This order ensures that North Carolina has rules in place to let collegiate student-athletes earn compensation from their name, image and likeness. Treating these athletes fairly and uniformly will help our state remain a competitive and desirable place to get educated and compete,” said Governor Cooper.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the NCAA's restriction of certain benefits for student-athletes violated antitrust laws.

On July 1, the NCAA's new rules took effect, allowing student-athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness.

The NCAA says these rules will be in place until Congress passes federal legislation setting a uniform standard for compensation.

At least 25 states have enacted laws or issued executive orders allowing college athletes to be compensated.