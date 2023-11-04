Governor Roy Cooper rallying support to help sustain abortion ban veto

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Reproductive Freedom Coalition join together for a rally Saturday.
The rally begins at 10 a.m. at Bicentennial Mall in Raleigh.
Governor Cooper plans to veto the abortion ban and will rally supporters to help sustain his veto, according to his Twitter.
