Governor Roy Cooper rallying support to help sustain abortion ban veto

There is a rally Saturday in Raleigh to support Governor Roy Cooper as he plans to veto the abortion ban.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Reproductive Freedom Coalition join together for a rally Saturday.

The rally begins at 10 a.m. at Bicentennial Mall in Raleigh.

Governor Cooper plans to veto the abortion ban and will rally supporters to help sustain his veto, according to his Twitter.

Join Governor Cooper on Saturday as he vetoes this dangerous abortion ban and rallies supporters to help sustain his veto. pic.twitter.com/hcoer6Gyk8 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 9, 2023

