NC House Speaker Moore's car 'hit several times' in crash

The Speaker's Office said Speaker Moore and Rep. Willis were in a car headed back to Raleigh when a man ran into them multiple times.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore was in a crash where he was hit multiple times Thursday.

State Highway Patrol said Officer Jason Purdue was driving an NC General Assembly Police car with Moore (R-Cleveland), Rep. David Willis (R-Union), and a staffer from Moore's office Dan Gurley on I-87 near mile marker 13 in Wake County when James Matthew Brogden, 38, of Goldsboro ran into them from behind several times in a 2000 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck around 9:40 p.m.

Purdue put on his emergency lights to signal for Brogden to pull over, but he continued driving before stopping at mile marker 9.

Moore, Willis, Purdue, and all other passengers were not injured in the crash.

Brogden was taken to the hospital.

After his release from the hospital, Brogden was arrested and charged with hit and run and driving while impaired, among other charges.

First Sergeant Trooper Chris Knox says Highway Patrol, at this point, does not believe Brogden targeted Speaker Moore.

