NC State student's body found near campus, police say

The school has experienced eight student deaths so far in the 2022-2023 academic year.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina State University student's body was found near campus Wednesday night, our CBS affiliate in Raleigh, WNCN reports.

NC State police found the student dead in the woods near Lake Raleigh. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

WNCN previously reported in February that the university experienced a total of eight student deaths in the 2022-2023 academic year.

The university previously commissioned a Student Mental Health Task Force and has implemented wellness days.

