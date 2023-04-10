Sneak peek at the newest foods featured at the 2023 North Carolina State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — The 2023 North Carolina State Fair will be bigger and better with more than 50 new food added to the menus.
- A Taste of Vegan
- Bacon Berry Cookie Dough on a Stick
- Bacon Mac & Cheese Sundae
- Bacon-Wrapped Candied Jalapeno Pimento Cheese Sandwich
- Betty's Bouza
- Big Mac-Woody Egg Roll & Churros
- Boozie Cupcakes & Flavor Shooters
- Brisket & Waffles on a Stick
- Brown Sugar Fried Corn
- Butter Beer Caramel Apple
- Cajun Style Andouille Sausage Corn Dog with Mardi Gras Mustard Dip
- Candied Fruit
- Candied Grapes
- Cheddar Bacon Corn
- Cheese Pizza Cone
- Cherry Beef Bliss
- Chicharron on a Stick & Mexi-Eggroll with Guacamole Dipping Sauce
- Chimney Cakes with Vanilla Ice Cream and various fillings & toppings
- Cinnamon Peach Praline Cobbler Topped with Caramel
- Colossal Prawn Pop
- Crab and Shrimp Rangoon with a Street Chili Dipping Sauce
- Deep-fried Cinnamon Apple Bread Pudding Bites
- Deep-fried Dill Pickle Cheese Curds
- Deep Fried Gimbap: Korean Sushi Roll
- Deep Fried Ribs
- Dill Pickle Donuts
- Efo Riro & Fufu
- Freeze-Dried Gummy Puffs
- Fried Caramel Apple Cow Tail
- Gourmet Candy Apples
- Hot Chicken Smash, Dirty Mac, Hot Mac, Dirty Nachos
- Hot Chix Walking Totchos
- Jerk BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese Bowl
- Korean Honey Butter Chicken Wings
- Little Locas Empanadas
- Maple Glazed Bacon Mini Donuts on a Stick
- Mr. & Mrs. Young's Spoon Corn Bread Mix
- NYC Rainbow
- Oreo Brownie Blast
- Ostrich Smashburger
- Politician Fires
- Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese, Danish
- Pumpkin Spice Tea
- Rudy's Street Corn Pizza
- "The Crazy Italian" Savory Funnel Cake
- Snow Cheddar Chicken
- Steak Bombz
- Strawberry Cheesecake Slush
- Stuffed Mini Pancakes
- The Morning-After Roll: Stimulus Edition
- The Morning-After Stuffed Leg
- The Slop Bucket
- Ube & Coconut Soft Serve
- Vitamin Energy Hydration Drink
