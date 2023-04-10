x
Sneak peek at the newest foods featured at the 2023 North Carolina State Fair

Here's a list of the 55 new foods featured at the North Carolina State Fair.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The 2023 North Carolina State Fair will be bigger and better with more than 50 new food added to the menus. 

Featured new foods:

  • A Taste of Vegan
  • Bacon Berry Cookie Dough on a Stick
  • Bacon Mac & Cheese Sundae
  • Bacon-Wrapped Candied Jalapeno Pimento Cheese Sandwich
  • Betty's Bouza
  • Big Mac-Woody Egg Roll & Churros
  • Boozie Cupcakes & Flavor Shooters
  • Brisket & Waffles on a Stick
  • Brown Sugar Fried Corn
  • Butter Beer Caramel Apple
  • Cajun Style Andouille Sausage Corn Dog with Mardi Gras Mustard Dip
  • Candied Fruit
  • Candied Grapes
  • Cheddar Bacon Corn
  • Cheese Pizza Cone
  • Cherry Beef Bliss
  • Chicharron on a Stick & Mexi-Eggroll with Guacamole Dipping Sauce
  • Chimney Cakes with Vanilla Ice Cream and various fillings & toppings
  • Cinnamon Peach Praline Cobbler Topped with Caramel
  • Colossal Prawn Pop
  • Crab and Shrimp Rangoon with a Street Chili Dipping Sauce
  • Deep-fried Cinnamon Apple Bread Pudding Bites
  • Deep-fried Dill Pickle Cheese Curds
  • Deep Fried Gimbap: Korean Sushi Roll
  • Deep Fried Ribs
  • Dill Pickle Donuts
  • Efo Riro & Fufu
  • Freeze-Dried Gummy Puffs
  • Fried Caramel Apple Cow Tail
  • Gourmet Candy Apples
  • Hot Chicken Smash, Dirty Mac, Hot Mac, Dirty Nachos
  • Hot Chix Walking Totchos
  • Jerk BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese Bowl
  • Korean Honey Butter Chicken Wings
  • Little Locas Empanadas
  • Maple Glazed Bacon Mini Donuts on a Stick
  • Mr. & Mrs. Young's Spoon Corn Bread Mix
  • NYC Rainbow
  • Oreo Brownie Blast
  • Ostrich Smashburger
  • Politician Fires
  • Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese, Danish
  • Pumpkin Spice Tea
  • Rudy's Street Corn Pizza
  • "The Crazy Italian" Savory Funnel Cake
  • Snow Cheddar Chicken
  • Steak Bombz
  • Strawberry Cheesecake Slush
  • Stuffed Mini Pancakes
  • The Morning-After Roll: Stimulus Edition
  • The Morning-After Stuffed Leg
  • The Slop Bucket
  • Ube & Coconut Soft Serve
  • Vitamin Energy Hydration Drink

The Morning-After Stuffed Roll: Stimulus Edition

