Sneak peek at the newest foods featured at the 2023 North Carolina State Fair

Here's a list of the 55 new foods featured at the North Carolina State Fair.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The 2023 North Carolina State Fair will be bigger and better with more than 50 new food added to the menus.

A Taste of Vegan

Bacon Berry Cookie Dough on a Stick

Bacon Mac & Cheese Sundae

Bacon-Wrapped Candied Jalapeno Pimento Cheese Sandwich

Betty's Bouza

Big Mac-Woody Egg Roll & Churros

Boozie Cupcakes & Flavor Shooters

Brisket & Waffles on a Stick

Brown Sugar Fried Corn

Butter Beer Caramel Apple

Cajun Style Andouille Sausage Corn Dog with Mardi Gras Mustard Dip

Candied Fruit

Candied Grapes

Cheddar Bacon Corn

Cheese Pizza Cone

Cherry Beef Bliss

Chicharron on a Stick & Mexi-Eggroll with Guacamole Dipping Sauce

Chimney Cakes with Vanilla Ice Cream and various fillings & toppings

Cinnamon Peach Praline Cobbler Topped with Caramel

Colossal Prawn Pop

Crab and Shrimp Rangoon with a Street Chili Dipping Sauce

Deep-fried Cinnamon Apple Bread Pudding Bites

Deep-fried Dill Pickle Cheese Curds

Deep Fried Gimbap: Korean Sushi Roll

Deep Fried Ribs

Dill Pickle Donuts

Efo Riro & Fufu

Freeze-Dried Gummy Puffs

Fried Caramel Apple Cow Tail

Gourmet Candy Apples

Hot Chicken Smash, Dirty Mac, Hot Mac, Dirty Nachos

Hot Chix Walking Totchos

Jerk BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese Bowl

Korean Honey Butter Chicken Wings

Little Locas Empanadas

Maple Glazed Bacon Mini Donuts on a Stick

Mr. & Mrs. Young's Spoon Corn Bread Mix

NYC Rainbow

Oreo Brownie Blast

Ostrich Smashburger

Politician Fires

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese, Danish

Pumpkin Spice Tea

Rudy's Street Corn Pizza

"The Crazy Italian" Savory Funnel Cake

Snow Cheddar Chicken

Steak Bombz

Strawberry Cheesecake Slush

Stuffed Mini Pancakes

The Morning-After Roll: Stimulus Edition

The Morning-After Stuffed Leg

The Slop Bucket

Ube & Coconut Soft Serve

Vitamin Energy Hydration Drink

