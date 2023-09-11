Gov. Cooper appoints new NC Supreme Court justice and NC Court of Appeals judge

Cooper also appointed a new judge to serve on the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper appointed a new North Carolina Supreme Court Justice and a new North Carolina Court of Appeals judge on Monday, Sept. 11, according to the governor's office.

Judge Allison Riggs was appointed as the state's newest NC Supreme Court Justice, filling the vacancy created by Justice Micheal Moran's resignation, said the governor's office.

Judge Carolyn Thompson will serve on the NC Court of Appeals to fill the vacancy created by Riggs' promotion

“The need for fair-minded, even-handed, honest, experienced judges is more important than ever as our society and our courts wrestle with many critical issues,” said Governor Cooper. “I am grateful for the willingness of Judge Riggs and Judge Thompson to serve our state’s judicial system in these new roles. They each have deep experience and admirable careers of public service that will continue to bring value, honor and integrity to the judicial branch of state government.”

Riggs currently holds a position on the NC Court of Appeals. Before her time as a judge, she was a civil rights litigator and community lawyer, bringing two of her cases in front of the US Supreme Court. She also held several positions at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice including Co-Executive Director and Chief Counsel for Voting Rights, wrote the governor's office.