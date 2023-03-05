State abortion laws since Roe v. Wade reversal

Ben Briscoe explains abortion bans across the nation since the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Taking a look across the nation, 17 states have made changes to their abortion access laws since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Twelve of them, this dark brown, have banned abortion at conception. Let's zoom into our region and get closer to what's happening with our neighbors.

Tennessee is one of those states that has banned abortion at conception.

Lawmakers in South Carolina tried that, but five female Senators filibustered and kept the legislation from passing.

So, abortion is still legal for up to 22 weeks there.

Georgia settled on a 6-week ban and to the North, Virginian Republicans tried a 15-week ban, but it failed to pass. Meaning right now abortion is still legal in Virginia up through week 26.

In the middle of our neighbors both geographically and time-wise would-be North Carolina's proposed 12-week ban.

