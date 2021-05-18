AG Josh Stein, leaders discuss state’s efforts to clear untested sexual assault kits

The state is working to bring down the backlog of 16,000 rape kits. 1,000 of those that were tested had samples that could be uploaded into a statewide database.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said the state is making progress on clearing the backlog of untested rape kits, but more work needs to be done.

In a press briefing Tuesday, Stein and other state leaders gave an update on the state’s backlog of more than 16,000 sexual assault kits. Of those kits, about 3,000 have been completely tested – over 1,000 had samples that could be uploaded into the national database, and 45% of those hit a profile in the database.

Officials said those DNA-linking results jumpstarted many cold cases, resulting in at least 40 arrests related to at least 58 assaults, as well as other crimes including kidnapping, robbery, and attempted murder.

Stein said a little more than 5,400 kits out of the backlog are in the process of being tested. That means police have analyzed the case and the victim has filed a police report, and the kit can be sent off to be tested.

“The state is making good progress on testing these kits and we are solving old cases and locking up dangerous people, but we have to keep going,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “We know for sure that when we test these old kits we can solve cases – and we cannot let up until we fully eliminate the backlog.

The North Carolina Department of Justice is requesting $9 million from the General Assembly to continue clearing the backlog and hire more scientists to help keep up with the demand.

The cost of rape kits has jumped from $700 to $1,245 a kit. Stein said because states across the nation have tackled their sexual assault kit backlogs, the demand for testing at private labs has increased, resulting in a higher price for kits.

North Carolina Department of Justice's sexual assault inventory, released in late February 2018, found more than 15,000 rape kits were sitting on shelves at statewide police departments. The kits were either ineligible or awaiting testing by the Raleigh State Crime Lab.

In 2018, local law enforcement was not required to submit certain kits, like in cases where the victim does not press charges, refuses to cooperate, or cannot be located after filing the report.

Stein said at the time, after seeing the results of the statewide test kit inventory, that he wanted to put a fix on the front burner.