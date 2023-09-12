North Carolina death row offender dies of natural causes

Daughtry, 59, was convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of his girlfriend, Jennifer Narron.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction announced death row offender Johnny Ray Daughtry died of natural causes Monday night at a Raleigh hospital.

Daughtry, 59, was convicted and sentenced to death in Johnston County for the 1992 rape and murder of his girlfriend, Jennifer Narron.

Daughtry appealed from his conviction and sentence. The case made its way up to the North Carolina Supreme Court in 1995.

The State Supreme Court decided Daughtry received a fair trial and that the death sentence was not disproportionate to the crime.

