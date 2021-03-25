Watch Live | Gov. Cooper to address NC ahead of eased COVID-19 restrictions

Cooper's latest executive order eases restrictions for more businesses and allows some places to open at full capacity.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will again address the state on Thursday for the second time in a week. He's speaking at 2 p.m. and will likely talk about the state's COVID-19 metrics and vaccine rollout status, one day before his new executive order that eases restrictions on businesses takes effect.

The briefing comes as several county health departments say they're ready to expand vaccines to everyone eligible, and as businesses prepare to welcome more customers Friday night.

State leaders are closely watching COVID-19 trends and say the numbers are moving in the right direction as more people get vaccinated.

However, Wednesday saw a slight uptick in key metrics. Labs confirmed just more than 2,000 new cases - up more than 1,000 from the day prior.

6.1% of recent tests came back positive for COVID-19, staying just above the target of 5% for the last two days.

Since the peak of nearly 4,000 hospitalizations statewide on January 13, hospitals have seen steady declines in COVID-19 patients needing care. But for the past three days, hospitalizations have gone up.