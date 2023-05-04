North Carolina lawmakers reach a deal to limit abortion to 12 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. — Leaders of the North Carolina General Assembly filed a bill that would restrict abortions.
The bill would ban abortions in North Carolina after about 12 weeks of pregnancy, the second and third trimesters.
Two weeks ago, we reported Republicans reached a consensus on this proposal.
Republicans said there would be exceptions, such as rape, incest, and the health of the mother and the unborn child.
Under the bill, they would restrict medicated abortion to in-person only. The timing for abortions goes as followed:
- Up to 12 weeks for elective abortion
- Up to 20 weeks for rape/incest
- Up to 24 weeks for life-limiting anomalies
- No limit to risk to the mother
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.