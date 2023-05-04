North Carolina lawmakers reach a deal to limit abortion to 12 weeks

NC lawmakers introduce a bill to limit abortions up to 12 weeks.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Leaders of the North Carolina General Assembly filed a bill that would restrict abortions.

The bill would ban abortions in North Carolina after about 12 weeks of pregnancy, the second and third trimesters.

Two weeks ago, we reported Republicans reached a consensus on this proposal.

Republicans said there would be exceptions, such as rape, incest, and the health of the mother and the unborn child.

Under the bill, they would restrict medicated abortion to in-person only. The timing for abortions goes as followed:

Up to 12 weeks for elective abortion

Up to 20 weeks for rape/incest

Up to 24 weeks for life-limiting anomalies

No limit to risk to the mother

This proposal erodes even further the freedom of women and their doctors to make deeply personal health care decisions. I along with most North Carolinians are alarmed by the overreach of Republican politicians into people’s personal lives and I strongly oppose it. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 2, 2023

