North Carolina man at center of explosives threat near U.S. Capitol could be headed towards a plea deal

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Cleveland County man Floyd Ray Roseberry, charged with making bomb threats, appeared in federal court Friday, according to CBS affiliate WBTV.

According to WBTV, the federal case against Roseberry may be heading for a resolution.

The CBS affiliate said he’s charged with threatening to use a device of mass destruction and threats to use explosive materials.

Roseberry’s public defender and the Department of Justice prosecutor told a federal judge on Friday they’re working toward a plea deal which would avoid a trial, according to WBTV.

The station said Roseberry’s public defender also asked the judge for another 45 days to gather mental health records to help in forming a plea deal.

According to WBTV, court documents show Roseberry’s mental health is a central issue in this case. The CBS affiliate said the court deemed Roseberry competent to stand trial.

He also pleaded not guilty to the two federal charges against him.

According to the station, prosecutors say Roseberry drove up from North Carolina in Aug. 2021 and threatened to set off explosives near the Library of Congress.

The CBS affiliate said there was an hours-long standoff with police before he eventually surrendered peacefully.

According to WBTV, prosecutors say during the standoff Roseberry took to social media about his frustrations with Democratic leaders in Washington D.C., including President Joe Biden. The next hearing in this case is set for March 21.

