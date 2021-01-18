300 North Carolina National Guard troops helping with Inauguration Day security

North Carolina National Guard officials say morale is high among the troops, and they're prepared to serve wherever needed.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Around 300 National Guard troops from North Carolina are at the U.S. Capitol to help with security leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

North Carolina National Guard officials held a media briefing Monday, discussing how NC troops will be helping with security in Washington DC following the Capitol riots.

Officials said all North Carolina guard members have been vetted by the FBI. Troops from our state will be helping with metro movement, making sure police and people are able to go safely to and from the Inauguration.

North Carolina troops have been prepared for a mission like this for a year now. Before the Republican National Convention was moved from Charlotte because of the coronavirus pandemic, guardsmen were training and preparing for that large-scale event.

Officials said morale among the guardsmen is high and they're prepared to serve where needed.

Gov. Roy Cooper also called up 350 guard members for duty in North Carolina, citing security concerns in state capitals nationwide.