One of two Democrats on North Carolina's Supreme Court is stepping down

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Michael Morgan — one of only two Democrats on the high court— announced that he'll be stepping down at the beginning of next month.

Morgan posted about it on his social media Thursday morning.

He said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he plans to step down the week of Sept. 4. Leaving that week will give the governor time to appoint a replacement ahead of the scheduled Sept. 12 arguments.

“With the help of my outstanding staff, all of my opinions and assignments have been completed as the Court acts on them and concludes its current cycle in the coming days,” he said.

The Democrat from New Bern, who has held his seat since 2017, had announced previously that he would not seek reelection to the state Supreme Court, where Republicans hold a 5-2 majority.

Morgan is 67 years old and would only be allowed to serve half of the eight-year term if he was reelected because the mandatory retirement age for North Carolina judges is 72.

