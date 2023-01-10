18-year-old Orange Co. double murder suspect denied bond

18-year-old suspect, Issiah Mekhi Ross made an appearance in court Tuesday in connection to the murder of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark.

Issiah Mekhi Ross is accused of killing Clark and Woods in September. Now, he's back in court Tuesday, making it Ross' second court appearance since November when he was set to be tried as an adult.

Ross was 17 years old at the time of the murders and has since had a birthday.

Court officials have denied bond for Ross, calling the death of Woods and Clark an execution-style murder.

During the hearing Tuesday, an autopsy report findings show Clark was shot five times in the back, once in the foot and once in the back of the head.

The state said a witness claimed to see a struggle that happened in the car between Ross and Clark involving a gun. The gun went off, shooting Clark while Woods was in the back screaming and so Ross shot her as well.