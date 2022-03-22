Overdose deaths climb in North Carolina in 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. — Overdose deaths in North Carolina increased by 40% in 2020 and continue to be on the rise.
The state Department of Health and Human Services announced the data Monday. It counted more than 3,300 deaths from overdoses – that’s roughly nine per day.
That’s also nearly 1,000 more deaths than in 2019. A full tally of overdose deaths in 2021 is not complete, but preliminary data shows a continued increase.
More than 70% of fatal overdoses in 2020 involved fentanyl, an illicit opioid. State officials say the data in North Carolina mirrors national trends.
