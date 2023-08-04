The number of reported missing people in Charlotte shows racial disparities

For over two decades, Aleasha Reese has tried to navigate life without her husband, who disappeared in 2001. She feels her husband's case wasn't taken seriously.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte looked into the number of people reported missing in Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Missing Persons Unit receives more than 3,500 missing persons reports annually.

A review of missing person cases reported to CMPD from January 2019 to January 2023 shows a majority of the cases still open involve people who are Black.

“Persons of color, their cases remain open four times longer than their white counterparts,” Natalie Wilson, co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation, said.

Black and Missing Foundation is working to help find and reunite missing minorities with their families, while also aiming to level the playing field compared to white people.

"They’re not getting that coveted media coverage and law enforcement resources to keep their profile in the forefront," Wilson said.

Corine Mack, president of NAACP in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, says stereotypes and misconceptions are some of the biggest barriers to getting help from the community in these cases.

“Historically, Black people have gone missing, we’re simply not treated the same and not treated the same in any area of life,” Mack said.

While some cases like Allisha Watts have gained major attention, people like Aleasha Reese can't help but look back.

For over two decades, Reese has tried to navigate life without her husband. Ronnie Reese disappeared in Charlotte in May of 2001.

She feels like her husband's case wasn't taken seriously.

“I don’t want people to go through what I went through, not having the proper media coverage, like I thought I should have, or if he looked Anglo-Saxon, or if he was a female, I don’t think I would’ve gotten the same treatment,” Reese said.

These days, the narrative is starting to shift but experts say there's still a way to go.

“We have to dismantle racism,” Mack said.

A few days after Reese's husband disappeared, his body was found.

WCNC Charlotte did reach out to CMPD to speak to them about the disparity in reporting missing people, but did not hear back.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the entire Charlotte community and surrounding area are encouraged to come out to National Night Out at Garinger High School on Eastway Drive and receive information specifically in the following areas of interest:

Learning how to avoid becoming a victim of sex trafficking

Do you have an unsolved/cold case?

Do you have missing family members?

Ask questions of the cold case detectives and CMPD

Family members with missing loved ones or unsolved cases can record a short video or bring pictures to use for media exposure.

