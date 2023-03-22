Push for no school COVID vaccine requirement in North Carolina schools

North Carolina lawmakers are pushing to prohibit public schools, colleges, and universities from requiring a student to provide proof of their COVID vaccination.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill filed in the North Carolina house of representatives could stop North Carolina schools from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine, according to state lawmakers.

House Bill 98 says that the commission for public health, public school districts, community colleges, and public universities in North Carolina are prohibited from making a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

There are several vaccines such as tetanus, whooping cough, and measles that children are required to get.

To add to that list, the legislation would have to change making it a requirement.

This proposed bill does the exact opposite.

It still has to pass the House, and Senate before getting signed by the governor before it could become law.

We'll keep you updated if this bill moves further.

