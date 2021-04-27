Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit Raleigh on Friday

He'll be here with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to highlight the American Jobs Plan.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro. She stopped by the museum during her tour highlighting the American Jobs Plan.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday. He'll be joined by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for events highlighting the American Jobs Plan.

White House officials say the trip is part of the 'Getting America Back on Track' tour.

Emhoff's wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, was in the Triad last week, highlighting the need for the American Jobs Plan. Harris visited part of the Guilford Technical Community College campus and Thomas Built Buses as part of her tour.