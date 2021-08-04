Senator Tillis recovering after prostate cancer surgery

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — U.S. Senator Thom Tillis shared an update on his health Thursday after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.
Senator Tillis released a statement that reads in part, "I’m thankful to the doctors and nurses who have provided me with outstanding care at every step of the way.
“As I recover over the coming days, I’m blessed to have Susan, my best friend and the love of my life, at my side. We are beyond grateful to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer and sent us well wishes. I look forward to returning to the Senate soon.”
Tillis revealed his cancer diagnosis in late March. He said he expects to make a full recovery.