NC State student found dead outside residence hall, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. — A large police presence was on the scene at the campus of North Carolina State University (NCSU) Monday evening, Raleigh CBS affiliate, WNCN reports.
University officials said NC State Police responded to Sullivan Hall shortly after 4 p.m. and found a student dead outside the residence hall.
NC State Police Chief Dan House said the cause of death is unknown and under investigation. The student was not identified.
This investigation is ongoing.
