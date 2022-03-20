US Marines killed in Norway crash were all stationed in North Carolina

The cause of the crash that killed four during a NATO drill is still being investigated.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The U.S. Marine Corps identified four Marines killed when their Osprey helicopter crashed during a NATO drill in Norway.

They were assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force and were stationed in North Carolina.

II MEF identified the soldiers as:

Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana

Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.

Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio

Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky

"The pilots and crew were committed to accomplishing their mission and serving a cause greater than themselves," said Maj. Gen. Michael Cederholm, the commanding general of 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, in a letter to his Marines and their families.

The crew was participating in a NATO drill called Cold Response on Friday at the time of the crash. Authorities said the exercise is unrelated to Russia's war in Ukraine.

II MEF said the Marines' remains are on their way back to the U.S. where they will be reunited with their families in the coming days.

“We will continue to execute the mission while keeping these Marines and their service on the forefront of our minds. We will never allow these Marines’ sacrifice to go unnoticed or unappreciated,” Cederholm said. “Keep these Marines and their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”