Governor Roy Cooper releases statement after U.S. Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action

The Supreme Court struck down admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper released a statement Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned admissions plans at two of the nation's oldest private and public colleges.

The Supreme Court struck down on affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

The court's conservative majority overturned admissions plan at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper shared a statement following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the UNC admissions case:

This decision undermines decades of progress made across the country to reduce systemic discrimination and promote diversity on campuses which is an important part of a quality education. Campus leaders will now have to work even harder to ensure that North Carolinians of all backgrounds are represented in higher education and to ensure strong, diverse student bodies at our colleges and universities to train the next generation of leaders for North Carolina and the nation.

Every U.S. college and university the justices attended, save one, urged the court to preserve race-conscious admissions.

Those schools — Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Notre Dame and Holy Cross — joined briefs in defense of Harvard’s and UNC’s admissions plans.

Lower courts also had upheld the programs at both UNC and Harvard, rejecting claims that the schools discriminated against white and Asian American applicants.

The college admissions disputes are among several high-profile cases focused on race in America, and were weighed by the conservative-dominated, but most diverse court ever. Among the nine justices are four women, two Black people and a Latina.

The justices earlier in June decided a voting rights case in favor of Black voters in Alabama and rejected a race-based challenge to a Native American child protection law.

