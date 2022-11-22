WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers killed in helicopter crash

Myers leaves behind his wife and four children.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jason Myers, a broadcast meteorologist, father and husband, is being remembered after he lost his life when the WBTV news helicopter crashed in Charlotte Tuesday.

When Myers joined Charlotte television station WBTV in 2019, it was a homecoming for him. Born in Salisbury, Myers grew up in Union and Catawba counties in North Carolina, according to WBTV. He graduated high school in Davidson County.

He joined the station after previously working in Lexington, Kentucky; Richmond, Virginia; and Abilene, Texas.

Myers was a graduate of North Carolina State University, where he earned a degree in meteorology with a concentration in communications, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was a member of the American Meteorological Society.

Myers leaves behind his wife, Julian, and their four children.

Condolences across Charlotte and the broadcast industry are being posted in Myers' memory.

"I'm absolutely crushed! @JMyersWeather was one of the most amazing, genuine, and nice people I've not only worked with, but have ever known," KMTV-TV Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz wrote on Twitter. "My heart breaks for his family! I'll miss our long phone calls and his constant encouragement. Love you and miss you, friend! "

"@JMyersWeather was a class act and always so kind to me," WMBF-TV meteorologist Andrew Dockery wrote. "This breaks my heart."

"@JMyersWeather was the chief meteorologist during my time [at] @ABC36News," former broadcaster Christy Bollinger wrote. "It was a treat to be in his presence as he was just the most joyful guy. Never without a smile on his face."

"Words can't describe how heartbroken I am," WBTW-TV meteorologist Scotty Powell wrote. @JMyersWeather was a friend & mentor. He helped me so much this year, chasing my dream."