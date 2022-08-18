Abortion illegal after 20 weeks in North Carolina, but less strict than surrounding states

A Guilford County outreach and clinic explain what a 20-week ban will mean for pregnant women.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s now illegal in North Carolina to have an abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The ban was reinstated Wednesday by a federal judge.

The 20-week ban was unenforceable under the Roe v. Wade decision until it was overturned in June. Now, a federal judge ruled that it’s legal.

For decades, North Carolina abortions were legal up to viability which is typically around 24 weeks.

North Carolina abortion laws less strict than surrounding states

A Guilford County outreach said North Carolina has been a refuge for women looking to get an abortion. Abortions are illegal after six weeks in surrounding states like South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Deborah Rodenhizer, the Executive Director of New Life Family Outreach, said she believes there will be an increase in women coming to North Carolina as more states become more restrictive.

The outreach welcomes pregnant women who may be in need.

“I think North Carolina is going to be highlighted during this time of transition and we are hoping that we are going to be able to serve as many women that may need our help,” Rodenhizer said.

Abortions after 20 weeks allowed in medical emergencies in NC

Planned Parenthood believes this will deter women from coming to our state for help.

"What this means for people in the state is they will now be forced to travel out of North Carolina for time-sensitive life-saving abortion care,” Molly Rivera, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Spokesperson said.



The law bans abortions after 20 weeks except in certain cases.

Abortions after 20 weeks are allowed in medical emergencies, defined in the law as threatening the life or physical health of the mother.

The law says that doctors who provide abortions after 20 weeks could face felony charges.

Abortions are still legal before 20 weeks of pregnancy in North Carolina.

What could come next for abortions in North Carolina?

Republican lawmakers say a successful election season could open the door to further abortion restrictions when the General Assembly reconvenes early next year.