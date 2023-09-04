28-year-old woman dies near Avon, Cape Hatteras

A witness said the woman was "overtaken by strong waves and disappeared in the surf."

AVON, N.C. — A 28-year-old woman died due to a water-related incident in front of the village of Avon in Cape Hatteras National Seashore around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, according to the National Park Service.

Afterward, she was seen face-down in the rough ocean, the NPS said.

According to the NPS, a bystander and a visitor with a bodyboard helped bring the woman to shore. Unfortunately, CPR was unsuccessful.

NPS said ocean conditions in that area were reported to be rough with a high chance of rip currents.

“The Seashore’s thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends after this tragic event,” said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac.

