DANBURY, N.C. - A frightening call from a woman to Rockingham County 9-1-1 gave some insight into the ordeal of 7 tubers who had to be rescued from the Dan River. The tubers got stranded when strong storms hit Sunday evening. There were two children in the group. According to Rockingham County EMS, no one was hurt but the nearly one-hour long 9-1-1 call revealed how frightened they were.

The Dan River also runs through parts of Stokes County and first responders there say they've also had to rescue stranded or lost tubers. They are very concerned that tubers are not taking safety seriously and have issued a warning to heed to safety advice. Stokes County Emergency Management Services says they've had to rescue 5 tubers on the Dan River this summer alone.

"They just don't come prepared, they don't leave home on time or get into the river on time before it gets dark," said James Wood of the Danbury Volunteer Fire Department. Wood said that is just one of many mistakes tubers make.

"A lot of people will come up here and they'll just look at a map and just kind of say well it will take me 2 hours or something," added Wood. He said many tubers underestimate the time it takes to tube from one point of the river to another.

"We had one here a couple weeks ago, the people put in and it took them about 3 hours longer than they thought and we had to go out looking for them, it so happened that they had gotten out at an access point when we found them," he added.

As was in the case of the stranded tubers on the Rockingham part of the river, many tubers do not check the weather forecast before heading out on to the water, according to Wood.

Wood said launching a rescue in bad weather can be dangerous for first responders and lost tubers might have to be prepared to wait long hours. He advised that before fun seekers go out on an adventure, especially on the water, they need to be prepared.

"Bring a fully charged cell phone and even at that you may not be able to get a signal."

Woods also advised that the best option is to use the services of a tubing company instead of going on your own. There are three tubing companies which operate on the Dan River.

"Bring your life jackets, bring a helmet, bring some extra water and a waterproof container. That's not a bad idea keep your cell phone in a waterproof container too," concluded Wood.

For more River Safety advise check out this Tip Sheet from Rockingham County EMS.

Rockingham County Tubing Safety Tips

