KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Brad Johnson and his family couldn't believe what they found when they emerged from their home's basement after a particularly intense few minutes during a thunderstorm Wednesday night.

"We were just looking around outside," said Johnson. "We had a trampoline wrapped around the neighbor's tree."

The family's trampoline went airborne during the windy storm, flying approximately 50 feet over their backyard fence before slamming into their neighbor's tree.

"It was very fast, it was over just as quick, but it was intense," said Johnson.

The Johnson family was just one of many in the Piedmont Triad cleaning up on Saturday morning after a week of severe storms -- four in a matter of five days.

In the neighborhood around Century Park Avenue in Kernersville where the Johnson family lives, the streets are lined with debris gathered by homeowners during the clean-up process.

"There was a wall of debris and everything, just coming straight at the house, and by the time when it hit the back of the house, the windows, you couldn't see anything and it was just plastered with leaves and sticks and everything up there," said Johnson.

One home had a satellite dish lying in the front yard.

Another homeowner said he came back home to find his driveway completely obstructed by a tree that had fallen in his front yard.