GREENSBORO, NC -- We'll have to dust off the old radar this weekend. It will be dry most of the time, but a few late-day showers and storms are possible on Saturday, and again on Sunday. Here's what we're tracking.

A cold front will drift southward closer to us to start the day on Saturday. The morning hours will be dry, but by the afternoon a few showers and storms could start to pop up. These will be more likely to the north, near the Virginia border. This is closer to where the front will be. Just be ready to act in case a storm or shower pops near where you are. Severe weather isn't expected.

Weekend Futurecast: Hour by Hour There will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend. Here's how our futurecast sees it playing out as of Friday evening. My take: Saturday -- Mainly dry, especially the morning and midday. Storms start popping afternoon and evening, mainly north of I-40.Sunday -- Dry to start, then a few storms popping up and moving through west to east through the afternoon hours. No washouts!

The threat for showers and storms will die down Saturday night, but it will reappear Sunday afternoon. That's when a second cold front will cross the area from west to east. The most likely time for storms will be that afternoon time-frame. One or two could be strong, but not likely to be severe. Any showers or storms will be brief.

