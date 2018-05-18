GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Nine burglaries in Eastern Guilford County, in just 16 days.

County deputies are alerting people to lock up, and people we spoke with are pretty rattled.

When you look at all the burglaries, they're pretty much all in one area, so many are just wondering if they're next.

We spoke with Gil Boylston who's house was broken into just last Friday.

He came home to find his front door kicked in, his wallet, and checkbook were gone -- along with his sense of security.

"You usually think of your home as some place you can feel safe in. So there's a level of feeling of vulnerability right now," said Boylston.

Plus, this isn't the only neighborhood hit.

A few miles up the road, someone also broke into Elizabeth Bailey's neighbor's house.

The craziest thing? All these break-ins happened in broad daylight.

"It's scary to think that you could be sitting in your house and someone could just walk in your door. We've never had to lock our doors around here," said Bailey.

Both Bailey and Boylston are now considering getting alarm systems or cameras to protect their homes.

The Sheriff's Office says to keep an eye out for suspicious vehicles and as always, if you see something call 9-1-1.

